Chinese organizations donate foodstuffs, stationeries for flood victims in central Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:09, November 07, 2024

YANGON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese organizations in Myanmar have donated foodstuffs and stationeries for flood victims of Typhoon Yagi in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Wednesday.

The China International Trust and Investment Corporation (CITIC) Myanmar and the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) made the donation at the Disaster Management Centre of Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, the report said.

The donated items included rice, beans, instant noodles, and stationeries, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)