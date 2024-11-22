763 Chinese nationals involved in cross-border telecom fraud repatriated from Myanmar to China

Global Times) 09:39, November 22, 2024

Police transfer a group of Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom fraud from Myanmar to China after being apprehended in Myanmar's Tangyan region. (Photo/CCTV)

A total of 763 Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom fraud have been transferred from Myanmar to China after being apprehended in Myanmar's Tangyan region, marking another significant breakthrough in China's cooperation with Myanmar, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.

Since 2023, more than 53,000 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud have been captured, and all large-scale telecom fraud industrial parks in northern Myanmar bordering China have been dismantled.

To intensify crackdowns on telecom fraud targeting China from northern Myanmar, eliminate scam hideouts, and apprehend suspects, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) recently strengthened law enforcement cooperation with local authorities in Myanmar. For the first time, a total of 1,079 suspects involved in cross-border telecom fraud were captured in Myanmar's Tangyan area, including 763 Chinese nationals, according to CCTV news.

Since the launch of a specialized operation by MPS in 2023, criminals have increasingly shifted their activities to more regions in Myanmar. They continue to recruit or lure individuals from China to illegally leave the country and engage in telecom fraud, leading to serious violent crimes such as illegal detention, intentional injury, and even kidnapping and murder, which pose significant threats to the safety and property of Chinese citizens.

MPS has directed Yunnan police to maintain close cooperation with Myanmar's local law enforcement. A joint operation in Tangyan led to the capture of 763 Chinese suspects involved in telecom fraud, including 69 fugitives on China's most-wanted list, on Sunday, the report said.

A large number of tools used in the crimes, such as computers, mobile phones, and scam scripts were also seized. The suspects and evidence were handed over to Chinese authorities through the Yonghe port in Lincang, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An MPS spokesperson stated that authorities will continue to maintain high-pressure enforcement against cross-border telecom fraud, particularly in areas where scam operations are concentrated. Efforts to enhance law enforcement cooperation with Myanmar will be intensified to resolve telecom fraud crimes targeting China.

In March, Chinese and Myanmar police conducted their first joint law enforcement operation in the Muse region of Myanmar, arresting over 800 telecom fraud suspects.

In May, the ministry said 49,000 criminal telecom and internet fraud suspects had been handed over by Myanmar to China's custody since July 2023.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)