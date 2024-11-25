Prize awarding ceremony of Chinese song competition held in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The grand final performance and prize-awarding ceremony of the Chinese Song Competition were held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday.

The event was organized under the supervision of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar and the Center for Language Education and Cooperation.

The competition was divided into three groups based on age: Children, Teenagers, and Youth. A total of 45 contestants earned awards among over 100 contestants from Chinese schools across the country, according to the event organizers.

The awards included two first prizes, four second prizes, and six third prizes, as well as special awards such as the Most Potential Award, the Most Imaginative Award, and the Most Popular Award, all presented in each group, it said.

The competition aimed to celebrate the tradition of China-Myanmar friendship through music, promote cultural exchange between the two nations, and foster an understanding of Chinese culture.

It also provided students with an opportunity to showcase their talents on stage, it said.

As China and Myanmar are neighboring countries with close cultural ties, this competition served as a significant milestone in cultural exchange between the two nations, it added.

The final competition was held at the China Cultural Center in Yangon on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

