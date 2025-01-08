Chinese actor missing at Thailand-Myanmar border found: Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai

08:24, January 08, 2025 By Shen Sheng, Li Yawei ( Global Times

The Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai, Thailand told the Global Times on Tuesday evening that Tak Immigration met with the Chinese actor Wang Xing who had gone missing at the Thailand-Myanmar border and is currently conducting relevant inquiries in accordance with regulations.

The Chinese Consulate General said that it is actively coordinating with the Tak Provincial Police Region 6, Tak Immigration, and Mae Sot Police Station to quickly and appropriately resolve the case.

The Tak Immigration has informed the consulate that they have received Wang and are currently conducting relevant inquiries in accordance with regulations, according to the consulate general.

On Tuesday evening, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on its official WeChat account that according to notifications from the Thai side, a Chinese citizen surnamed Wang was successfully rescued on Tuesday afternoon local time. The Chinese Embassy and consulates in Thailand expressed gratitude to the Thai government and other relevant parties for their efforts and effective work in this matter.

A post on Sina Weibo on Sunday night that said Wang Xing, also known by his stage name Xing Xing, went missing at the Myanmar-Thailand border sparked widespread discussion online on Monday.

The post was released by a netizen called Jia Jia, who claimed that she was Wang's girlfriend. The post said that Wang had received a casting notice through a group chat for actors. Wang then decided to go to Thailand to join the shoot on Friday. Initially updating his location, Wang lost contact after signaling for help at noon on Friday in Mae Sot, Jia Jia said in the post.

In response to a question about the missing of Wang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that the relevant Chinese Embassy and consulates had received a request for help from Wang's family and are in close communication.

"Our missions overseas are verifying the information and doing their work. We will follow up on the developments and direct our missions overseas to make sure everything is properly handled," Guo said.

Also on Tuesday, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that the Chinese actor had been found safe and was meeting with Thai officials. She said that Wang had returned from Myanmar to the Mae Sot district of Tak Province, reported the Bangkok Post.

Jia Jia updated her Sina Weibo on Tuesday, revealing the latest developments in the situation. After arriving in Bangkok at noon on Monday, she received notification of a case filed by the Shanghai police and was contacted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai, according to the post.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok assigned a representative to accompany her in filing a report at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. After confirming key details of the case, the Thai police issued a case report and expressed a positive attitude toward the case's development, she added.

On Monday, the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai confirmed with the Global Times that Wang had gone missing at the Myanmar-Thailand border, noting that they were maintaining good communication with the family and would continue to follow up on the case to ensure the safety and legal rights of Chinese citizens within its jurisdiction.

