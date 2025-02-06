China's top legislator meets with Thai PM

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the long-term sound and steady development of China-Thailand relations is attributable to the vision and direction of the leaders of the two countries.

China is ready to work with Thailand and take the opportunity presented by the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and jointly write a new chapter in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future, Zhao said.

Noting that exchanges between legislative bodies are an important part of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future, Zhao said that the NPC of China is willing to maintain the momentum of friendly exchanges with the Thai Parliament and carry out legislative exchanges and cooperation in areas such as improving people's livelihoods, social governance and combating cross-border crimes, in order to better serve the development of their respective countries.

Paetongtarn said Thailand firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to advance cooperation with China in various areas, deepen exchanges between legislative bodies, jointly crack down on cross-border crimes such as telecom fraud, and promote the building of a more stable, prosperous and sustainable Thailand-China community with a shared future.

