Thai PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:25, February 05, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to China from Feb. 5 to 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Tuesday.
