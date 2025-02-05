Thai PM to visit China

Xinhua) 10:25, February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to China from Feb. 5 to 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)