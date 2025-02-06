Interview: Looking forward to more fruitful cooperation between Thailand, China, says Thai expert

Xinhua) 13:22, February 06, 2025

BANGKOK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. Thailand and China have been as close as one family over the past 50 years, and we look forward to more fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the future, a Thai expert has said.

Pokin Polakul, former president of the Thai Parliament and chairman of the Thai-Chinese Culture and Economy Association, said China is Thailand's largest trade partner, and Thailand has benefited immensely from the economic exchanges, especially in agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.

He added that tourism is Thailand's pillar industry and the visa-free agreement between the two countries came into effect since last March, making the exchanges more convenient and frequent.

Pokin said Thailand and China have conducted many educational and cultural programs in recent years. Thai students have a high enthusiasm for learning Mandarin while many Chinese students also choose to study in Thailand, which provides a great opportunity for young people from both countries to understand each other and injects new vitality into bilateral relations.

"The entrepreneurs, students, cultural scholars and tourists have frequent interactions, which has further consolidated the friendship between the two countries and made the two peoples closer," said Pokin.

Pokin has visited China many times and witnessed the tremendous development that China has achieved. In his eyes, the success of Chinese modernization is worth of learning from developing countries, including Thailand.

According to Polin, Chinese modernization is committed to achieving common prosperity, emphasizing social equality, and attaching great importance to technological innovation. China has advantages in areas such as artificial intelligence, high-speed railways, smart cities and digital economy, and actively shares technological innovation achievements with other countries, benefiting global partners.

"Building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by China is an indispensable and important idea in the world today," said Pokin, adding that China's Belt and Road Initiative has benefited the world and effectively improved the level of regional connectivity.

Pokin is confident about the future of bilateral relations. "The two countries have a long history of friendship, and we look forward to taking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to achieve more fruitful cooperation in various fields and better benefit the two peoples," said Pokin.

