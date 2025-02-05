Thai PM visits China with eyes on strengthening cooperation, restoring tourist confidence

This file photo shows Paetongtarn Shinawatra attending a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 15, 2024. (Xinhua)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Paetongtarn said her visit aims to promote cultural exchanges between Thailand and China, celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and strengthen economic cooperation.

BANGKOK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra embarks on an official visit to China on Wednesday. As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, her visit is expected to enhance bilateral ties, including further expanding the economic cooperation for mutual benefit and restoring the confidence of Chinese tourists in traveling to Thailand.

DEEPENING BILATERAL COOPERATION

This is Paetongtarn's first official visit to Beijing since assuming office in August last year. Shortly after becoming Thailand's prime minister, she affirmed her commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties between Thailand and China, emphasizing that the friendship between the two countries was based on "mutual trust and respect, a common vision towards prosperity and progress, as well as familial ties between our peoples."

Wichai Kinchong Choi, senior vice president of Thailand's Kasikornbank, said strengthening economic and investment ties between Thailand and China is expected to be a key focus of Paetongtarn's visit.

China has been one of Thailand's largest sources of foreign direct investment in recent years. According to data released by China's General Administration of Customs in January, bilateral trade between the two countries reached 133.98 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, an increase of 6.1 percent year on year.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), told Xinhua in a recent interview that Chinese investment in key sectors, including electronics, circuit boards, smart appliances, data centers, and electric vehicles (EV), aligns with Thailand's industrial development strategies and government priorities, highlighting the strong economic interdependence between the two nations.

Workers work at China's carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) manufacturing plant in Rayong, Thailand, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Pointing to the automotive sector as a successful example of economic cooperation between the two countries, Narit said a number of Chinese automakers have chosen Thailand as a production base, contributing to the transformation of the local automotive ecosystem by strengthening manufacturing and supply chains for EVs and their components.

Choi emphasized the need for Thailand to maintain close cooperation with China to remain competitive in the global market.

"Thailand needs Chinese investment in high-tech industries, green energy, smart manufacturing, agricultural technology, and digital economy sectors to drive sustainable economic development. Additionally, Thailand's export sector, a crucial pillar of its economy, depends on expanding its market presence in China," he said.

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, said the two countries need to identify new areas for growth in terms of investment and trade.

"The future of Thailand-China economic cooperation lies in the new quality productive forces, with a focus on high-tech industries, renewable energy, and the digital economy. Innovation and the development of high-tech, high-value-added industries are expected to be a key direction for both countries moving forward," he said.

RESTORING CONFIDENCE AMONG CHINESE TOURISTS

Another major focus of Paetongtarn's visit would be to enhance people-to-people exchanges and encourage Chinese tourism to Thailand.

Pokin Polakul, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Culture and Economy Association and former president of the Thai Parliament, stated that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, the partnership has expanded to encompass trade, education, and culture, with people-to-people exchanges being a key aspect. In 2024, the two nations signed a visa-free agreement to encourage people-to-people exchanges.

In a recent Chinese New Year greetings extended through Xinhua, Paetongtarn highlighted the enduring cultural bond between the two countries and expressed confidence that their friendship and cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both peoples.

Residents buy Chinese New Year decorations at China Town in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Recently, a Chinese actor who lost contact in Thailand sparked widespread concerns. Paetongtarn swiftly intervened, and the actor was quickly located and safely returned to China. Since then, the Thai prime minister has repeatedly reiterated Thailand's commitment to cracking down on transnational crime and ensuring the safety of foreign visitors.

In January, the Thai Prime Minister's Office released an AI-generated video featuring Paetongtarn speaking in Chinese to address concerns over Chinese nationals being duped into scam operations in border regions. She assured that the Thai government prioritizes the safety of all tourists and has instructed relevant authorities to enhance cooperation, improve security standards, and effectively combat transnational crimes.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong has said that one major purpose of Paetongtarn's visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and restore confidence in Thailand as a safe travel destination for Chinese tourists.

According to Thai official data, Thailand welcomed over 35 million international visitors in 2024, with China as the largest source of tourists, contributing over 6.7 million.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Thapanee Kiatphaibool told Xinhua that the data highlights the significance of Chinese tourists for Thailand's economy. The increase in Chinese visitors has not only boosted Thailand's tourism revenue and employment but also contributed to the development of key economic sectors such as agriculture and the food industry.

People stroll at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Ahead of Paetongtarn's visit to China, her government has also strengthened measures against scam-related crimes. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Tuesday that Thailand will cut off electricity, fuel supply, and internet services to five areas in Myanmar along the Thai-Myanmar border starting on Wednesday morning in an effort against online fraud.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Paetongtarn said scamming is a global problem that affects not only Thailand and China, stressing that Thailand would punish all those behind the crimes according to the law, with no tolerance or leniency.

