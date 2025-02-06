Thai PM lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:12, February 06, 2025

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

