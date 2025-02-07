Beijing, Bangkok to bolster efforts on law enforcement

President Xi Jinping meets on Thursday with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is making an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily)

Infrastructure, emerging sectors and law enforcement cooperation on telecommunications scams and online gambling were high on the agenda of talks between President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.

The two nations should consolidate strategic mutual trust, firmly support each other and "respond to uncertainties in the external environment with the stability and certainty of China-Thailand relations", Xi said.

Paetongtarn is making an official visit to China from Wednesday to Saturday.

When highlighting the importance of building more stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, Xi called for concerted efforts to deepen cooperation in emerging industries such as the digital economy and new energy vehicles.

Xi said that China appreciates Thailand's effective measures against online gambling and telecom fraud.

The two sides should continue to strengthen law enforcement, security and judicial cooperation to safeguard the safety of people's lives and property as well as orderly exchanges and cooperation, he said.

Paetongtarn said Thailand is willing to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with China and other neighboring countries, and take resolute and effective measures to crack down on cross-border crimes, including online gambling and telecom fraud.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, as well as the Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship.

Bilateral trade last year reached $133.98 billion, up 6.1 percent year-on-year, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

Paetongtarn said Bangkok looks forward to working with Beijing to boost high-level exchanges, enhance cooperation on connectivity, economy, trade, and agriculture, and promote people-to-people exchanges to usher in the next five decades of shared peace and prosperity.

Xi said China is ready to work with Thailand to align development strategies, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and "effectively implement flagship projects such as the China-Thailand Railway".

Before Paetongtarn's trip to China, Thailand's Cabinet approved on Tuesday the second phase of the high-speed rail project, which will connect the Southeast Asian country with China through Laos.

Also on Thursday, Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, met separately with Paetongtarn in Beijing.

In an interview with China Daily, Paetongtarn said her visit to China "has been very amazing".

Referring to her tight schedule on Thursday, she said, "It's been a long day for me, but I don't feel like it's a long day at all."

She said she takes the safety of Chinese citizens in Thailand "seriously", and has looked into the security aspects herself.

"Thai people always come to China and feel like home, so I hope that Chinese people can come to Thailand and feel like home as well," she said.

Speaking to the Thai leader on collaboration in regional and global affairs, Xi said China supports Thailand's role as co-chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism and congratulates Thailand on becoming a BRICS partner country.

Beijing will work closely with Bangkok to firmly defend the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, enhance the unity and cooperation of the Global South, safeguard world peace and promote common development, he added.

Paetongtarn said that Thailand is willing to strengthen coordination and collaboration with China to address global challenges.

