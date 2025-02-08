Interview: Thailand ready to continue traditional friendship with China, says PM

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is committed to continuing its traditional friendship with China, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told Xinhua on Thursday in an interview during her ongoing official visit to China.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations. During the interview, Paetongtarn showcased a commemorative badge she wore for the occasion, and emphasized Thailand's deep appreciation for its relationship with China and the long-standing historical exchanges between the two nations.

The prime minister noted that to mark this anniversary, Thailand and China have jointly organized a series of events. She took the enshrining of Buddha's Tooth Relic in Thailand as an example, saying that these events will write a new chapter in their enduring friendship.

Paetongtarn also expressed admiration for China's rapid development and the widely recognized initiatives put forward by Chinese leaders. She emphasized that Thailand has always been open to learning from China's proposals and initiatives.

On Tuesday, the Thai Cabinet approved the second phase of the high-speed rail project, which connects Thailand with China via Laos. Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to advancing cooperation in infrastructure, and trade and economics under the Belt and Road Initiative, and accelerating the construction of the Thailand-China railway, which is expected to further enhance exchanges between the two countries and peoples.

Paetongtarn highlighted that about 6.7 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand in 2024, reflecting a steady upward trend. She stressed that Thailand places great importance on visitor safety and that she had personally held multiple discussions with police and law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of Chinese tourists.

To combat online gambling and telecom fraud, Thailand has cut electricity in certain areas along the Thai-Myanmar border. The Thai government will evaluate the effectiveness of the measure in a week, Paetongtarn said.

She affirmed Thailand's commitment to working closely with China to establish effective mechanisms and take decisive actions in addressing this issue.

During her visit, Paetongtarn also attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games on Friday in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

While Thailand does not have a winter sports tradition, Paetongtarn noted that many Thai people aspire to experience ice and snow sports. She also expressed her enthusiasm for cheering on not only Thai athletes but all participants.

"Sports are an essential part of culture, a key element of a nation's soft power, and a bridge that strengthens the friendship between Thailand and China," she said. "Of course, I also want to take the opportunity of my trip to Harbin to recommend traditional Thai sports such as Muay Thai."

"Although I don't speak Chinese, I have Chinese blood in me," Paetongtarn said.

She said Thai and Chinese people are like a family, with close interactions, smooth communication, similar cultures and mutual support, adding that the two sides have no ideological barriers and can always understand and trust each other.

The prime minister said she is ready to work with the Chinese side to open a new chapter of closer Thailand-China relations.

"I really hope to take my family to Beijing again when I am on vacation," she added.

