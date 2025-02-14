China intensifies crackdown on telecom, online fraud

Xinhua) 09:14, February 14, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's prosecutorial authorities charged over 67,000 individuals with telecom and online fraud between January and November 2024, marking a 58.5 percent increase compared to the previous year, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.

Since the launch of a special campaign in July 2023, police have apprehended over 53,000 Chinese suspects involved in telecom and internet fraud operating from northern Myanmar, a region bordering China and notorious for such crimes.

By the end of November 2024, more than 29,000 of these fraud suspects had been indicted and were facing trial, according to the SPP.

Telecom and internet fraud remain rampant, said Du Xueyi of the SPP, pledging to intensify efforts and impose stricter penalties on these crimes.

