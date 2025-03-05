Chinese culture gains foothold in people's daily life in Europe

March 05, 2025

The recent global release of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has been making waves, with a well-known French film review website hailing it as a worldwide phenomenon expected to top the global box office chart.

Across European markets, the film is expected to be released first in Greece, while media outlets and audiences throughout other European countries are eagerly waiting for the screening of the film.

Films and TV series have long served as windows through which foreign audiences can glimpse Chinese culture. Last year, multiple Chinese films were screened across Europe. For example, demand for tickets for the film series of Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai surpassed supply in Europe. This year's release of the Chinese film "Detective Chinatown 1900" in the continent has attracted substantial local audiences.

In addition to films, Chinese TV series and documentaries have gained considerable popularity in Europe. An increasing number of Chinese films and TV dramas are released on multiple European streaming platforms. Take the recent domestic hit TV drama "The First Frost"—it was released and updated simultaneously on European Netflix and domestic platforms. Additionally, more and more Chinese costume dramas and food documentaries are being launched on European TV.

Chinese food has become increasingly popular in Europe. Liu Jingrui, CEO of Kam Yuen Investment, which operates Kam Yuen Supermarket, the largest Asian supermarket in Belgium, said a significant portion of the supermarket's customers are local Belgians.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows food from China at a Carrefour supermarket in Brussels, Belgium. (People's Daily Online/Niu Ruifei)

Liu noted that hotpot soup bases, mutton slices, Chinese mushrooms and yams, chrysanthemum tea, and Tsingtao beer fly off the shelves.

"Recently, I've noticed Belgians are increasingly purchasing trending Chinese snacks, like spicy wheat strips and river snail rice noodles. What's particularly interesting is that many young Belgians and children really like China's White Rabbit milk candies," he added.

Giant pandas from China are superstars at Belgium's Pairi Daiza Zoo. The zoo's founder and president Eric Domb, also a recipient of the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award, hoped that the zoo will have monkeys from China to spread the story of Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, an iconic figure from Journey to the West, and introduce more people to the Chinese classic novel dating back about 500 years.

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows visitors guessing lantern riddles during an activity held by the Chinese Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium. (People's Daily Online/Niu Ruifei)

China's visa-free policy for multiple European countries has created more opportunities for Chinese culture to shine across Europe. Antoine, a Belgian citizen who has been teaching himself Chinese since retirement, became fascinated with Chinese history after visiting Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province last year. Upon returning to Belgium, he viewed many exhibitions on Chinese cultural artifacts held in Belgium, France, and neighboring countries.

It's fair to say that 2025 is proving to be a banner year for the promotion of Chinese culture in Europe. During this year's Spring Festival, the first one since the inscription of the festival on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list, diverse activities to showcase Chinese culture were held across Europe, allowing European citizens to be exposed even more to Chinese culture.

A dragon dance team performs at a temple fair in celebration of the Spring Festival held at the Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 25, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Niu Ruifei)

