Chinese cultural elements gain traction in Thailand

People's Daily Online) 13:40, March 04, 2025

Chinese cultural elements such as trendy toys, cuisines, TV dramas, etc., are establishing a bigger presence in Thailand these years. The popularity of Chinese culture is a vivid illustration of the close bond between China and Thailand.

In a store of China's trendy toy maker Pop Mart in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, a customer named Ploy was selecting from an array of dolls displayed on the shelves. Each series, whether it was Labubu, Molly, or Skullpanda, left her enchanted.

Photo shows customers in a store of China's trendy toy maker Pop Mart in Bangkok, capital of Thailand. (Photo/Yao Xinke)

"Many of my friends love Labubu. It's so comforting and always brings me joy," said Ploy. She added that the Thai people are drawn to cute things. The toys of Pop Mart, featuring vibrant colors and diverse designs, strongly appeal to the young people there.

Following the success of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2," Pop Mart's newly-launched blind boxes of the "Ne Zha 2" series have quickly sold out. Many international fans are also eagerly anticipating its overseas release.

Thailand's news channel TNN commented that toy collecting has evolved from a trend in China to Thailand and beyond. It has transcended the scope of a commercial activity, becoming a modern culture that brings people together.

In addition, Thailand has seen a surge in Chinese restaurants offering traditional dishes like Malatang, hotpot, fish with Sichuan pickles, and Sichuan-style grilled fish. The numbing and spicy Sichuan cuisine very much suits the flavor preferences of the Thai people, and are therefore highly popular in Thailand, May from Bangkok told People's Daily Online.

In July 2023, Thailand's Minor Food Group opened a Sichuan-style grilled fish restaurant in Bangkok. The company's COO said that with the diverse Chinese cuisine styles in the Thai market, the company is exploring Sichuan dishes to keep up with the growing trend of Chinese food in Thailand.

Chinese TV series are also accelerating their global reach. Hou Xiaonan, CEO, president and executive director of China Literature Limited, said at the Asia TV Forum & Market that, "Chinese TV series have replaced US TV series and become the second most popular entertainment content in Southeast Asia's video-on-demand market." Last year, high-quality Chinese dramas like "Joy of Life Season 2" topped the trending charts on video platforms across Southeast Asia.

Similarly, Chinese micro-dramas are gaining significant traction abroad. Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that Southeast Asia is a hotspot for Chinese micro-dramas, with some Chinese companies setting up production centers in Thailand, the Philippines, and other countries. With exquisite costumes, fast-paced storytelling and dramatic twists, Chinese micro-dramas have become a favorite among global viewers and a popular medium for young audiences to explore Chinese culture.

