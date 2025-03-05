Home>>
Traditional Chinese attire presented at Venice Carnival
(Xinhua) 13:11, March 05, 2025
A performer in traditional Chinese attire is pictured during the Venice Carnival at San Marco Square in Venice, Italy, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Performers in traditional Chinese attire are pictured during the Venice Carnival at San Marco Square in Venice, Italy, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Performers in traditional Chinese attire are pictured during the Venice Carnival at San Marco Square in Venice, Italy, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Performers in traditional Chinese attire are pictured during the Venice Carnival at San Marco Square in Venice, Italy, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Photos
