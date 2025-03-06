Feature: Chinese traditional attire, culture shine at Venice Carnival

Xinhua) 11:00, March 06, 2025

VENICE, Italy, March 5 (Xinhua) -- As the annual Venice Carnival reached its peak, a Chinese traditional attire show and cultural performance took center stage at St. Mark's Square on Tuesday, often referred to as "Europe's most beautiful living room", set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mediterranean sunset.

Organized spontaneously by dozens of overseas Chinese and Chinese expatriates passionate about sharing their heritage, the event featured a rich and diverse program, including a costume show, Dunhuang-style dance, guzheng performance, and innovative opera.

This was not the first time Chinese culture had graced the main stage of the Venice Carnival. In 2024, under the theme of commemorating the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death, a spectacular parade of traditional Hanfu attire, dragon dances, and lion dances captivated global audiences.

Although the 2025 Venice Carnival did not have an official theme related to China, Chinese cultural elements have steadily become a regular presence, with increasingly elaborate performances and displays.

"Last year's Hanfu parade was a great success. It increased tourists' interest in Chinese culture and inspired us to showcase even more authentic Chinese costumes and traditions," said Massimo Andreoli, Chairman of the Historical Carnival in Venice, in an interview with Xinhua. As a result, the duration of the Chinese-themed performance this year was extended from 25 minutes to 45 minutes.

The main stage fashion show also featured Qing Dynasty attire and traditional ancient bridal gowns. Liu Zun, president of the Associazione Culturale Il Filo di Seta (China-Italy Silk Thread Cultural Association), which coordinated the event, noted: "The Chinese community in Italy worked together to prepare the costumes and makeup, hoping to present a richer and more authentic Chinese aesthetic on the carnival stage."

Gorgeous costumes and intricate masks are hallmarks of the Venice Carnival, turning clothing into a bridge for cultural exchange. More international students and overseas Chinese are now seeing the festival as an opportunity to promote Chinese culture through full traditional attire.

Lao Jingmei, who frequently travels between China and Italy for business, brought a suitcase filled with four sets of traditional Miao and Zhuang ethnic costumes and accessories from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. During her stay in Venice, she meticulously dressed in a different outfit each day, proudly showcasing the beauty of China's diverse ethnic attire at St. Mark's Square.

Marta Benedetti, an Italian visitor, was instantly drawn to the exquisite embroidery of the Miao costumes and approached Lao to learn more. She was surprised to discover that China is home to 56 ethnic groups. "The Venice Carnival is increasingly embracing diversity and inclusion. If more Chinese costumes appear at the festival, people will be very interested," she said.

Ermelinda Damiano, president of the Venice City Council, highlighted the long-standing friendship between Venice and China, noting that the original documents establishing the sister-city relationship between Suzhou and Venice are still preserved in her office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)