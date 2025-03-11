"Ne Zha 2" success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says sinologist

Xinhua) 08:40, March 11, 2025

People pose for a selfie during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premiered on Saturday in Malaysia. The film will be officially released in Malaysia on March 13. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Croatian sinologist Bakota, who has followed the Chinese movie industry for a long time, said that the latest success of China is not surprising as it has invested a lot in the movie industry in the past 10 years.

ZAGREB, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The record box office of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has showcased the success of the Chinese movie industry as well as the growing influence of Chinese culture, said Ivica Bakota, a Croatian sinologist and assistant professor at the Capital Normal University in Beijing, China, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"The success of this new animation movie, Ne Zha 2, shows first of all, the success of the Chinese movie industry, success in bringing up the content that comes from Chinese mythology as well as partially from Chinese history, in bringing to the audiences that are not only Chinese but also Western audiences," Bakota told Xinhua.

The success of the movie has also proved that China can produce blockbusters that are of the same level as Hollywood, and can find ways to communicate with worldwide audiences, Bakota said, adding that Western audiences, especially the younger generation, have embraced the Chinese blockbuster as "good storytelling, appealing and attractive."

Children pose for photos in front of a poster during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

"Ne Zha 2" has become the first non-Hollywood film to exceed 2 billion U.S. dollars in global earnings, including presales, according to data from the ticketing platform Maoyan. In addition, it surpassed Disney's 2024 film "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

This achievement has added to the film's growing list of accolades, including being the first to gross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to enter the billion-dollar club.

In the eyes of Bakota, who has followed the Chinese movie industry for a long time, the latest success of China is not surprising as it has invested a lot in the movie industry in the past 10 years.

Tourists pose for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

"A lot of money has been invested in communicating such narratives to first of all local audiences. And it was just a matter of time when it would go abroad with a big story like this," he added.

Moreover, the success of Ne Zha 2 has showcased the growing influence of Chinese culture, he said.

"Chinese cultural influence is definitely growing and I believe it will continue to grow," Bakota said, noting that the growing influence of Chinese culture has been backed not only by its sturdy, stable economy but also by China's history and civilization of thousands of years.

Children look at a poster for "Ne Zha 2" in a theater in Los Angeles County, the United States, Feb. 14, 2025. Chinese box office hit "Ne Zha 2" was screened on Friday in a limited theatrical release in North America. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)