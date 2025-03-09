Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hits Malaysian screens

Xinhua) 10:40, March 09, 2025

People pose for a photo during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premiered on Saturday in Malaysia. The film will be officially released in Malaysia on March 13. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hit Malaysian movie screens at Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, on Saturday.

"Chinese films are gaining increasing popularity in the Malaysian market," said Tan Cheong Tatt, chief operation officer of TGV Cinemas, during the premiere event.

TGV Cinemas is one of major cinema chains in Malaysia. Tan Cheong Tatt noted that the production quality of Chinese animated films has improved dramatically compared to the past.

The event drew more than 1,000 attendees, including cultural and media representatives from Malaysia and China, as well as local fans.

Tan Chiew Huong, a local fan, said after the screening that "every frame is visually stunning, as beautiful as a fairy tale."

"The movie was absolutely fantastic. I cried multiple times during the most emotional scenes," Swee Kai Lit, another local fan, told Xinhua.

Joyce Lee, managing director of Encore Films Pte. Ltd, said that the film was meticulously crafted, with cutting-edge visual effects that captivate audiences.

"The film's soaring social media buzz suggests strong market potential here," said Joyce Lee.

She added that movies are a vital bridge for cultural exchange, and audiences from all walks of life in Malaysia will gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture through this story and the movie.

People pose for a selfie during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premiered on Saturday in Malaysia. The film will be officially released in Malaysia on March 13. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Staff members talk with audience during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premiered on Saturday in Malaysia. The film will be officially released in Malaysia on March 13. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A man poses for a selfie during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premiered on Saturday in Malaysia. The film will be officially released in Malaysia on March 13. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People pose for a photo during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premiered on Saturday in Malaysia. The film will be officially released in Malaysia on March 13. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)