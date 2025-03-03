Ceramic artist brings beloved characters from Chinese animated blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' to life on porcelain
Xu Kewen, a senior ceramic artist in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, paints the image of beloved character Ne Zha from Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" on porcelain at the Jingdezhen Ancient Kiln and Folk Customs Museum in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wu Fayang)
With a cup in one hand and a brush in the other, the vivid image of Nezha comes to life stroke by stroke.
In a fascinating blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern pop culture, Xu Kewen, a senior ceramic artist in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, has hand-painted beloved characters from the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" on porcelain.
The unique series of porcelain artworks features a remarkable fusion of traditional Chinese art forms, including painting, calligraphy, and the iconic blue-and-white porcelain.
Photo shows two pieces of blue-and-white porcelain ware featuring beloved characters Ne Zha and Ao Bing from Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2". The porcelain artworks were created by Xu Kewen, a senior ceramic artist in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wu Fayang)
"Ne Zha 2" is an archetype of Chinese animated culture, and porcelain is a representative of traditional Chinese culture, Xu said, noting that by integrating modern and traditional cultural elements, he hopes to further boost people's cultural confidence.
Since Feb. 8, 2025, Xu has created nearly 20 pieces of artworks for the series, each selling out almost immediately. "It's hard for me to keep a complete set because they sell as soon as I finish them," he joked.
