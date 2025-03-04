Teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Yibin City of SW China becomes tourist attraction
Visitors pose for photos with wall paintings themed on "Ne Zha" at the Kunlongchang teahouse in Nixi Town, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2025. Recently, with the commercial success of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", a teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Nixi Town of Yibin City became a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
People enjoy tea at the Kunlongchang teahouse in Nixi Town, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2025. Recently, with the commercial success of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", a teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Nixi Town of Yibin City became a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Visitors pose for photos with a wall painting themed on "Ne Zha" at the Kunlongchang teahouse in Nixi Town, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2025. Recently, with the commercial success of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", a teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Nixi Town of Yibin City became a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Customers enjoy their time at the Kunlongchang teahouse in Nixi Town, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2025. Recently, with the commercial success of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", a teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Nixi Town of Yibin City became a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
The teahouse owner Yao Yuanquan greets customers with tea at the Kunlongchang teahouse in Nixi Town, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2025. Recently, with the commercial success of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", a teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Nixi Town of Yibin City became a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
The teahouse owner Yao Yuanquan (1st R) introduces the story of the Kunlongchang teahouse to visitors in Nixi Town, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2025. Recently, with the commercial success of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", a teahouse themed on "Ne Zha" in Nixi Town of Yibin City became a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
