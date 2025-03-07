Slovenian scholar finds inspiration in China's rich culture, modern development

"As the Chinese proverb goes, 'Hearing may be false, seeing is believing.' Through cross-cultural engagement, I've not only learned diverse methodologies but discovered China's authentic essence," said Matej Zima, secretary-general of the Slovenian Sinology Association Yuan, during a recent interview with People's Daily.

With a deep academic background in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Confucianism and cross-cultural research methodologies, Zima believes that truly understanding Chinese culture requires in-depth study and firsthand experience.

As a University of Ljubljana doctoral graduate specializing in sinology, Zima relocated to Chengdu in 2019, shifting his research to contemporary China and international relations, which cover politics, economy, new media, and education.

"While China is making great strides in economic development, it also places significant emphasis on improving people's well-being," said the scholar, adding that the advancement in science and technology has enabled the Chinese people to benefit from the nation's development. Convenient tools such as new energy vehicles, smartphones, and mobile payments have made China a technological powerhouse in the world.

"To truly grasp China, one cannot view it solely from the perspective of modern times; it must be understood within the broader context of its thousands of years of history," he said.

He praised China's institutional support for scholarly dialogue through platforms like the World Conference of Sinologists and the China Internet Audio and Video Convention, saying they create valuable opportunities for global sinologists to engage in open, inclusive dialogue and share insights on Chinese culture.

Zima also expressed strong support for China's Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), calling it a groundbreaking effort to foster mutual understanding and cooperation among cultures.

"Peace is the foundation for people's well-being, and development is key to solving many global challenges. Humanity must pursue peace and development to realize its aspirations. The GCI promotes shared values and encourages civilizations to work together in addressing common challenges, which is of great significance," he said.

