Ritual bronzes from ancient China on display in New York City

Xinhua) 13:29, March 06, 2025

Photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows ancient Chinese bronze vessels on display during a press preview of an exhibition titled Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Over 70 Chinese ritual bronzes from 12th century BC in the Shang dynasty to 1st-2nd century AD in the Han dynasty will be on display at China Institute Gallery in Lower Manhattan, New York City, according to China Institute in America.

Organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the exhibition will run from March 6 to July 13, 2025.

The idea to hold such an exhibition was raised five or six years ago but the COVID-19 pandemic impeded the original plan, according to Tracy Jiao, coordinator with China Institute Gallery.

"We're really grateful that this is taking place and we're excited to show you all the things from Minneapolis," said Jiao at a press preview on Wednesday.

From vessels for food and wine as well as imaginative animal sculptures, the objects are selected from around 220 pieces of such a collection by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, according to Liu Yang, chair of Asian Art and curator of Chinese Art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Objects on the exhibition are complimentary with Chinese bronzes collected by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and "I hope visitors could get to know Chinese bronze culture, which is a very important chapter in Chinese history or Chinese art history," said Liu.

The exhibition provides viewers with a unique window into the extraordinary artistic creativity, masterful craftsmanship, and captivating belief systems of ancient China, Liu said.

"Together, these creative artworks provide extraordinary clues about early humans in China including how they honored their ancestors, worshipped their deities, and prepared for the afterlife," said George S. Geh, chief executive officer of China Institute in America.

Founded in New York City in 1926, China Institute in America is an internationally renowned U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to deepening the world's understanding of China through programs in art, business, cuisine, culture, and education.

Photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows ancient Chinese bronze vessels on display during a press preview of an exhibition titled Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Visitors view a Shengding food vessel dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (770 BC-476 BC) during a press preview of an exhibition titled Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A Shengding food vessel dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (770 BC-476 BC) is on display during a press preview of an exhibition titled Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A visitor views a kneeling figure dating back to the Warring States period (475 BC-221 BC) during a press preview of an exhibition titled Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A visitor takes a close look at a Bo Bell dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (770 BC-476 BC) during a press preview of an exhibition titled Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

