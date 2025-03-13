Chinese culture enthralls students at Maltese school's multicultural event

Xinhua) 10:07, March 13, 2025

People watch a drum performance during a multicultural event at the Paola Primary School in Paola, Malta, on March 12, 2025. Students at Paola Primary School in southeastern Malta were captivated by an array of Chinese cultural activities during the school's multicultural event on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Students at Paola Primary School in southeastern Malta were captivated by an array of Chinese cultural activities during the school's multicultural event on Wednesday.

The festivities included lion dances, Tai Chi performances, folk dances, and traditional Chinese food tastings. Enthusiastic students joined in the performances, while teachers and parents recorded the lively moments on their mobile phones.

The Chinese cultural booth, organized collaboratively by the Chinese Embassy in Malta, the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta, and the 20th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM), showcased porcelain tea sets, Peking Opera masks, Chinese brushes, and an assortment of traditional Chinese foods.

Nine-year-old students Adelyn Fenech and Miryanna Cassar expressed their excitement after the performances, sharing their aspirations to learn Chinese and visit China in the future.

Alexandra Vella, head of Paola Primary School, emphasized the importance of cultural education, saying, "It is very important that our students, as part of their education, learn about different cultures. Chinese culture is very rich." She hopes for more opportunities for students to experience Chinese culture on campus in the future.

Teacher Isabelle Marmara Gafa noted that such cultural activities help students gain a basic understanding of China and Chinese traditions, broadening their horizons.

On the same day, Junior College-University of Malta hosted an event dedicated to making tangyuan, or glutinous rice dumplings. Wang Weili, a teacher from the Confucius Institute, introduced the Chinese Lantern Festival and the traditional food tangyuan. Subsequently, Wan Daguo, a member of the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta, guided students in making the dumplings.

Martina Salerno, a student at Junior College, appreciated the hands-on experience, saying, "It's a very good opportunity because we don't just get to eat food, we also learn how it's made and the culture behind it." Salerno, who began studying Chinese in October last year, plans to pursue Chinese as her major at the University of Malta.

