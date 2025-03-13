AI video | From technology to mythology: China's wonders transform

(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 13, 2025

How cool is it when China's achievements transform into mythical figures like Ne Zha, Ao Bing, and Wukong? Watch as Chinese mythology comes to life, showcasing the spirit of a striving China!

(Produced by Delikewen, San-sanyu and Luck-xiaoye. English version by Huang Jingjing, Xiao Kexin, and Chen Xiang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)