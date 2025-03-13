Beijing to introduce AI courses across primary, secondary schools

Xinhua) 09:54, March 13, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) courses for primary and secondary school students, in an effort to nurture future-oriented and innovative talent.

Starting from the upcoming fall semester, schools across the Chinese capital will offer at least eight class hours of AI instruction per academic year. These courses can either be delivered independently or integrated with other subjects, such as information technology, according to a work plan recently published on the official website of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

The teaching methods will vary by educational stage -- primary schools will focus on experiential courses to introduce AI concepts; junior high schools will emphasize cognitive courses to help students apply AI in learning and daily life; and senior high schools will offer practical courses to enhance AI application and innovation.

China is witnessing rapid expansion in its AI industry. Earlier this year, Chinese tech start-up DeepSeek sent shock waves through the global AI industry and capital markets by introducing an open-source and popular chatbot.

In December 2024, China's Ministry of Education issued a notice on enhancing AI education in primary and secondary schools, promoting collaboration between industry, academia, and research.

