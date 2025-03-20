China Writers Association holds meetings of presidium, national committee

Xinhua) 15:38, March 20, 2025

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Writers Association held meetings of its presidium and national committee on Thursday in Beijing.

Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, writers and literary workers have consciously taken on the cultural missions of the new era.

They have adhered to a people-centered approach, fostered innovation, pursued progress, and strived to promote the high-quality development of literature in the new era, contributing to building China into a country with a strong culture, according to the meeting.

The meeting also underscored the need to implement the Party's policies on literature and art, adhere to the principles of serving the people and socialism, uphold the policy of "letting a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend," and focus on innovative transformation and creative development.

It called for a steadfast commitment to the socialist path of cultural advancement with Chinese characteristics and the pursuit of a new pinnacle of Chinese culture.

