Feature: From music to mastery, Myanmar students learn Chinese through song

Xinhua) 13:08, March 26, 2025

YANGON, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Ko Si Thu, a 27-year-old engineer from Kyaukphyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar, is on a journey to master the Chinese language.

With numerous Chinese projects in his hometown, he realized the importance of learning a foreign language to access better opportunities.

His approach is to join a Chinese singing class at the China Cultural Center in Yangon. He said he began learning Chinese about four months ago.

"I want to learn Chinese effectively, so I joined the singing class," he said while waiting for his lesson on Tuesday.

Although he doesn't consider himself a singer, he believes music will help improve his pronunciation and tone. "I've been learning tones and vocal training in the class," he said, adding that he enjoys the songs of Teresa Teng.

Before joining the singing class, he had already taken a Chinese language course at the center. "There are many Chinese-invested projects in Kyaukphyu, so I think mastering a foreign language is essential. Once I become fluent, I want to work in my hometown," he said.

Beyond language, Ko Si Thu has also developed a deeper appreciation for Chinese culture. "I feel connected to Chinese traditions. I'm interested in tea-making, calligraphy, and martial arts like Tai Chi," he said.

Like Ko Si Thu, Ma Pwint Hayman Tun, a 27-year-old teacher, also joined the vocal class. "I enjoy dancing and singing, so I joined. I've been learning Chinese for three and a half years," she said.

Coming from a Myanmar-born Chinese family, she has always felt a deep connection to the language and culture. "I also attended Chinese language and cooking courses at the center," she said.

"This is my first time learning to sing. Some songs are hard to understand, but I can feel their emotions. I prefer classic songs over modern ones," she said, adding that she enjoys music by Chinese artists Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo.

"Chinese is becoming more popular nowadays," she said. Beyond music, she is also fascinated by Chinese paintings and cuisine, especially Sichuan hotpot and steamed buns (baozi).

For Ma Su Lae Yadanar, a 24-year-old Chinese bookseller, inspiration came from her elder sister. "I used to accompany my sister to Chinese singing events, which made me want to sing Chinese songs too," she said.

Though she attended short-term Chinese classes at temples as a child, she resumed her studies a year and a half ago. "This is my first time in a Chinese singing class. I prefer modern songs over old ones," she said.

For her, the class is an opportunity to improve both her language and singing skills.

The three-month course at the China Cultural Center in Yangon is led by Ko Phyo, a 31-year-old vocal trainer.

Ko Phyo believes music plays a crucial role in cultural exchange. "My goal is for my students to be able to sing Chinese songs by the end of the course," he said.

With over ten years of experience in singing, he emphasized music's universal nature. "Even if people speak different languages, they can share the same emotions through music. Songs are a way to understand and learn about a culture," he explained.

Xiang Jianbo, the center's director, introduced the singing course to attract young people to Chinese language learning. "Young people in Myanmar are increasingly interested in Chinese songs, so we organized this course to introduce modern Chinese music," he said.

He also highlighted the center's broader mission. "Our goal is to spread Chinese arts and culture. Since music is a powerful medium for cultural exchange, this is our first singing course, and we will offer more if interest continues to grow."

The singing course is part of a summer program celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations. "By introducing Chinese culture, from traditional to modern times, we aim to enhance mutual understanding between our people," Xiang said.

Given the presence of many Chinese companies in Myanmar, the center also plans to launch a Myanmar singing course for overseas Chinese to further strengthen cultural ties, he said.

The singing course consists of 19 sessions, each lasting 1.5 hours and held twice a week. It was opened last week and will run until May 29, according to the center.

