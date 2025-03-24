Interview: Confucius Institutes key to promoting knowledge about China, says Russian institute director

March 23 (Xinhua)

BLAGOVESHCHENSK/HEIHE, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Confucius Institutes serve as cultural bridges between nations, playing a significant role in promoting knowledge about China, said Nikolay Kukharenko, director of the Confucius Institute at Blagoveshchensk State Pedagogical University (BSPU) in Russia.

Having worked with the institute for 18 years, Kukharenko noted a growing interest in Chinese language and culture, with student enrollment rising from 70 in 2007 to 450 today.

The students include schoolchildren, university students and business people who recognize the value of the Chinese language and culture for their future success, he said.

Kukharenko credited key initiatives for this growing popularity, especially a 2022 mandate from Amur Oblast Governor Vasily Orlov that required all schools in the city of Blagoveshchensk to introduce Chinese language courses.

"I believe this practice will expand to other cities in the Amur Oblast," he said.

Speaking about BSPU's collaboration with Chinese universities, Kukharenko highlighted its partnership with Heihe University in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China.

"Our partnership, which began in 1989, have fostered various joint activities in sports, science and culture," he said, noting that it serves as a model for other Russian-Chinese academic collaborations.

BSPU currently hosts 724 Chinese students through various programs, Kukharenko said, citing the university's strong academics and proximity to China as key factors attracting Chinese students.

Looking ahead, Kukharenko expressed the hope to expand Confucius Institute branches to other cities in Amur Oblast, given the growing interest in learning Chinese language and culture.

"We have already opened a center in Belogorsk, the region's second-largest city," he said, adding that many cities are developing rapidly, further fueling demand for Chinese language education.

Science, education and culture lay the groundwork for economic ties, which is why understanding a neighboring country's language and traditions is essential for meaningful cooperation, said Kukharenko.

