Confucius Institute brings Mandarin lessons to secondary schools in Mozambique

Xinhua) 11:12, March 21, 2025

Sabino Congolo (L), director of Francisco Manyanga Secondary School, shakes hands with Liu Jichao, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Maputo, Mozambique, March 19, 2025. A groundbreaking partnership has been officially launched between the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique's largest university, and two local secondary schools. (Photo by Israel Zefanias/Xinhua)

MAPUTO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A groundbreaking partnership has been officially launched between the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique's largest university, and two local secondary schools.

The ceremony on Wednesday featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Confucius Institute and the two secondary schools -- Francisco Manyanga Secondary School and Josina Machel Secondary School.

This event not only celebrated educational collaboration but also highlighted the promising opportunities this partnership will create for Mozambican students.

According to the directors of the two secondary schools, the agreement paves the way for the introduction of Mandarin language courses, representing a crucial step in diversifying and enriching Mozambique's educational curriculum.

"To speak a language is to live a culture. To speak a language is to identify with a certain culture, underscoring the deep cultural significance of the Mandarin language beyond its practical utility," said Sabino Congolo, director of Francisco Manyanga Secondary School. He expressed enthusiasm for the project and the opportunities it will create for students.

In his speech, Liu Jichao, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, emphasized the importance of language in bridging cultures. "By learning Mandarin, students will not only gain a new skill but will also open doors to better opportunities, particularly in trade, cultural exchange, and international cooperation between China and Mozambique," he said.

As the project progresses, plans are in place to expand Mandarin classes to additional schools, aiming to build a broader network of learners who can benefit from the cultural and professional opportunities the language offers, according to Liu.

