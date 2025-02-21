Feature: Confucius Institute builds cultural bridge between China, Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- On the premises of Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies is a unique "cultural bridge" connecting China and Uzbekistan -- the Confucius Institute.

The institute has been operating for more than 20 years, significantly contributing to strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

It not only teaches the Chinese language but also promotes Chinese culture, said Gao Hongzhen, the Chinese director of the institute.

Both children and adults study in the institute, with courses covering the Chinese language as well as traditional arts such as calligraphy and Chinese dance.

Saodat Nasirova, the Uzbek director of the institute, said that the institute serves as a driving force in promoting knowledge about China in Uzbekistan and throughout the Central Asian region.

Students gain in-depth knowledge of the Chinese language and culture, with many graduates returning to express their gratitude to the teachers.

"This institute is a cherished educational place for students," said Nasirova.

Teachers at the institute employ innovative technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence to enhance engagement and learning effectiveness.

Wang Liyuan, a teacher, said that teaching is not just about imparting knowledge but also about inspiring dreams. Zhu Zhuxin, another teacher, uses game-based methods for children and focuses on practical communication skills for adults.

The teachers played a key role in fostering interest in the Chinese language and culture, said Gulnoza Khodjaeva, a student at the institute.

She regularly attends classes and actively participates in cultural events. "I not only discovered the beauty of Chinese characters but also felt how language serves as a bridge between different cultures," she said.

