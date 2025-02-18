Home>>
China leads in foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 10:42, February 18, 2025
TASHKENT, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China led in foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan with 3,467 companies, local media reported on Monday, citing the country's statistics agency.
As of Feb. 1 this year, the total number of enterprises and organizations with foreign investments operating in Uzbekistan reached 15,163, according to the report.
The statistics also showed Russia held the second place with 2,973 enterprises, and Türkiye with 1,869.
According to the press service of the Uzbek president, Uzbekistan plans to attract 43 billion U.S. dollars in investment in 2025.
