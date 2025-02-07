Spain's audiovisual fair highlights Chinese innovations

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Around 500 Chinese tech firms are showcasing their latest innovations this week at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the audiovisual sector's leading trade fair, held in Barcelona.

Large-format LED screens, digital advertising, interactive displays, robots, media streaming, and e-sports competitions are among the cutting-edge solutions on display at this year's event, which runs from Feb. 4 to 7 and features over 1,600 exhibitors across a space of 92,000 square meters.

"We come to this fair every year because industry professionals from all over the world gather here," said Xie Yali, deputy manager at Yaham Optoelectronics, a Shenzhen-based company specializing in LED displays and lighting. "It's very important for us to enhance our presence in the European market."

With advancements in LED technologies, many Chinese firms have recognized the significance of "coming to Europe, learning, and participating in the competition," said Wang Rui, sales manager at GKGD, another producer of high-quality LED solutions in China.

This year's ISE features 20 percent more exhibitors than in 2024, with a 30-percent increase in participation from Asian companies, according to the organizers.

Among the most eye-catching and innovative products on display is a waist-high humanoid robot developed by Chinese company Unitree, which moves like a human and will soon be available for purchase.

Meanwhile, local media group and broadcaster 3Cat invited visitors to experience an interactive installation that allows users to paint digital flowers with the sound of their voices via a tablet, with their creations displayed on a giant screen.

"This integrates elements of artificial intelligence, voice processing, and geoinformation, which can be applied individually or collectively in our productions and broadcasts," said Marc Sansa, a TV director.

"When you present something new, you never know how it will be received. But in this case, it's been fantastic - while complex to explain, it's simple to interact with and ultimately offers a poetic experience," he added.

The event attracted more than 50,000 visitors on Tuesday, its opening day. Organizers expect attendance to surpass last year's record of 73,891 visitors from 162 countries and regions when the fair concludes on Friday.

