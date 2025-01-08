The comeback of a beloved homegrown soft drink

Xinhua) 10:24, January 08, 2025

Photo taken on June 21, 2019 shows the Arctic Ocean soft drink production line in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- On a hot summer day, a chilled Beibingyang orange soda, with its tangy juice and fizzy bubbles, is a refreshing treat and a nostalgic reminder of simpler times for many in Beijing.

The brand Beibingyang, also known as Arctic Ocean, has been a beloved fixture in the city since 1936. For many, just hearing the name evokes vivid memories of carefree summer days in the 1980s.

At its peak, the soft drink, made with real mandarin juice, was so popular that production lines operated around the clock, yet still struggled to meet demand. It even made an appearance at the inaugural China Central Television (CCTV) Spring Festival Gala, cementing its status as a household name.

However, after forming a joint venture with a foreign enterprise in the 1990s, Beibingyang's sales plummeted to less than 1 percent of its peak due to fierce market competition, and the brand gradually faded from the public view.

Things began to take a positive turn in 2007, when Beijing Yiqing Holding Co., Ltd. regained ownership of the Beibingyang brand through negotiations. However, as part of the agreement, the company couldn't produce carbonated beverages under the Beibingyang name for the next four years.

In the winter of 2011, Beibingyang made a surprise comeback. Without any advertising, the soft drink quickly gained popularity through word of mouth. Within just two months, it became profitable, and within two years, its sales exceeded 100 million yuan (about 13.91 million U.S. dollars). By 2023, Beibingyang had achieved an average annual revenue growth of over 40 percent, with profits rising by 20 percent annually.

Today, Beibingyang is thriving as a symbol of homegrown success, with its remarkable return rooted in an unwavering commitment to quality.

When Beijing Yiqing reclaimed the brand, the challenge was not only to revive production but also to stay true to the original formula while adapting it to contemporary tastes. The team meticulously selected premium ingredients and perfected the recipe.

Unlike typical sodas that rely on artificial flavorings, Beibingyang uses real mandarin juice extracted from the premium "Dahongpao" tangerine variety. This commitment to natural ingredients results in a unique taste and texture, with visible pulp and natural oils enhancing its iconic flavor, according to Cui Cuicui, an employee of Beijing Yiqing.

Beibingyang's resurgence offers valuable lessons for other legacy brands, demonstrating that success lies in striking a delicate balance between preserving tradition and embracing innovation.

For instance, the brand revamped its iconic logo and packaging to appeal to young consumers while preserving classic elements like the white bear and blue sky. Glass bottles, once considered impractical, were reintroduced to evoke nostalgia and align with eco-friendly values. These efforts have helped Beibingyang stand out in a competitive market, seamlessly blending old-world charm with modern sensibilities.

In recent years, a growing sense of national pride among Chinese consumers has helped traditional brands tap into new markets. Local brands like Beibingyang have also effectively converted online traffic into tangible offline sales.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, there are currently 1,455 "China Time-Honored Brands." In the first half of 2024, local commerce departments organized 170 events for these brands, generating 3.69 billion yuan in direct sales and driving a total of 11.82 billion yuan in online and offline sales across e-commerce platforms.

After a strong comeback, Beibingyang continues to move forward. Recognizing that modern consumers value variety, the brand has expanded its product line to include options like low-sugar sodas, NFC juices, and even tea and coffee beverages, all featuring its iconic white bear logo.

Having expanded across China, Beibingyang is now set to go global and share its authentic flavors with the world through its commitment to quality and innovation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)