Saudi Diriyah Company awards over 200-mln-USD contract to Chinese company

Xinhua) 13:17, December 19, 2024

RIYADH, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Company has awarded a 202.2-million-U.S. dollar contract to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to undertake the bulk excavation works in Diriyah's second-phase construction.

The bulk excavation works will cover most of the development area of the second phase of the Diriyah project, which spans approximately 6.3 square km, the Diriyah Company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the excavation works will involve more than 600 heavy machines and shape the site for planned Saudi cultural assets including the Royal Diriyah Opera House and the 20,000-seat Diriyah Arena.

Diriyah, or "the City of Earth," is an expansive urban development project spanning an area of 14 square km, with Diriyah Company being its developer.

The start of Diriyah's second-phase construction "marks another key milestone in the development of 'the City of Earth,'" Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company, said at the signing ceremony. "This excavation will enable smooth and efficient development of major cultural assets that will attract millions of visitors annually to Diriyah and inspire the world."

For his part, CHEC CEO Yang Zhiyuan said, "We are confident in the success of this project, integrating the advantages of global resources, technical strength, equipment resources, and an experienced management team."

"We will focus on environmental protection awareness and sustainable development concepts during implementation, ensuring the timely delivery of the project, contributing to the preservation of Diriyah's heritage, cultural exchange and the development goals of Saudi Vision 2030," Yang stressed.

Located a short drive from Riyadh's city center, the Diriyah project holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. The project is considered a key component of the economic diversification plan under the Saudi Vision 2030.

