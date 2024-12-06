Chinese plastic manufacturers explore business opportunities at Istanbul fair

December 06, 2024

ISTANBUL, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Sixty-seven Chinese exporters of plastic machinery and new materials began showcasing their latest products in Istanbul on Wednesday, seeking business opportunities at a fair in Türkiye's largest city.

The Chinese companies present a wide range of products, including plastic machinery and equipment, chemical and raw materials, machine-assisted industries, heating control systems, molds, and hydraulic and pneumatic systems at the 33rd Plast Eurasia Istanbul Fair, a four-day international event that kicked off on the European side of the city on Wednesday.

Will Lin, marketing manager of a leading mold manufacturer based in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, said his company is committed to strengthening cooperation and exploring new business opportunities through the fair, emphasizing Türkiye's strategic role as a key industrial hub with a robust market position.

As part of the event, the China-Türkiye Plastics Industry B2B Conference will be held, bringing together entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and share industry experiences.

Yavuz Eroglu, head of the Plastic Industrialists' Association of Türkiye, said that discussions among industry leaders from both sides would focus on positioning Türkiye as a regional hub for producing machinery and equipment in the plastic industry.

About 1,500 companies from 45 countries participated in the fair, the largest of its kind in Türkiye and one of Europe's most significant events in the plastics industry. This year's fair is organized by Tuyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with Türkiye's Plastics Industrialists Research, Development, and Education Foundation.

