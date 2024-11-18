"Quality first, safety foremost": Chinese construction firm makes its mark in Malaysia's big data drive

Xinhua) 20:29, November 18, 2024

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's drive to be a regional hub received a boost on Monday with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) topping off a facility for data center developer and operator Infinaxis in Selangor state.

The state-of-the-art facility, built by the Chinese state-owned construction giant, will be capable of meeting the growing demands of the data industry, Infinaxis chief executive officer Zahri Mirza told Xinhua in an interview on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the completion of the center's final level.

"As one of the world's most reputable construction firms, CSCEC has brought not only technical expertise but also an unwavering dedication to quality and efficiency. Their collaborative spirit and meticulous attention to detail have been instrumental in achieving this milestone on schedule," he said.

"We can already see a very strong partnership between China, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries, and it will continue to grow. The demand growth is scaling up as we speak. It's a win-win for the whole ecosystem," he added.

CSCEC Malaysia deputy chief technical officer Fu Xianjun said that the company's experience and reputation make it a reliable partner in the field, with the construction of the center being a showcase for the firm's work ethic: "It represents the strength of our team spirit and professional capabilities," he said.

"Looking ahead, while the superstructure work has reached its peak, we must maintain our meticulous approach to ensure every detail of the project meets the highest standards. We will continue upholding the principle of 'quality first, safety foremost' to deliver an outstanding project to our clients and investors," he added.

The center is a 12 MW IT load capacity internet data center with a total floor area of about 17,000 square meters, which will become a standard Tier III data center platform upon completion.

The facility incorporates energy-saving measures to effectively reduce redundancy in energy consumption and enhance the reliability and environmental friendliness of the power supply system, CSCEC said in a statement.

"At the same time, the use of environmentally friendly materials such as pre-stressed steel reduced resource waste and carbon emissions, further promoting the implementation of green construction," it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)