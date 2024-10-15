Cooperation with Chinese companies boosts confidence in going electric: Stellantis

13:50, October 15, 2024

ROME, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Working together with innovative Chinese new energy vehicle makers, Stellantis is confident in delivering products to meet customers' needs, the company said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Highlighting its partnership with Leapmotor, a Chinese maker of electric cars, Stellantis noted that the partnership has moved along quickly, with their joint venture headquarters unveiled in Milan last month, and that the partnership is set to help make up for lost time in investing in electric technology.

Last year, the multinational auto company invested some 1.5 billion euros (1.6 billion U.S. dollars) for a 20-percent stake in Leapmotor.

"Together with the activation of our uniquely aligned partnership with Leapmotor -- an innovative Chinese new energy vehicle maker -- we're confident we can deliver what customers want," the company said.

"Stellantis' ethical commitment to electro-mobility is unwavering," it said, adding, "We are investing more than 50 billion euros over the decade in electrification."

Emphasising the importance of collaboration with the Chinese company, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said in a statement that "We are making high-tech, affordable electric mobility accessible to consumers ... Our combined strengths allow us to bring innovative solutions to the market quickly and effectively." (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollar)

