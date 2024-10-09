Business event boosts Chinese-Czech cooperation in machinery industries

Xinhua) 10:19, October 09, 2024

BRNO, Czech Republic, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Czech companies are exploring more cooperation opportunities in machinery industries during the Brno International Engineering Fair held here in the Czech Republic's second-largest city.

On the eve of the 65th edition of the fair, a Chinese and Czech business summit was held on Monday aimed to strengthen exchanges between Chinese and Czech enterprises and deepen bilateral cooperation in machinery industries.

The summit, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, includes expert panel discussions, corporate promotion, and one-on-one business networking.

Addressing the summit, Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Feng Biao said the summit provides a platform for Czech companies to engage in dialogue, share insights, and explore cooperation opportunities with over 60 Chinese companies attending this year's fair.

He emphasized that China is willing to share its development opportunities with the Czech Republic and enhance cooperation in areas such as industrial capacity, high-tech, and finance.

Noting that China is one of the Czech Republic's largest trading partners, Marian Piecha, director general of the Division of EU Funds at the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, said it is important to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with China as well as business and people-to-people exchanges.

He said his ministry has long sought to develop bilateral economic and trade relations with China in a mutually beneficial manner, and expressed hope that companies from both countries would benefit from the summit.

This year's fair, taking place from Tuesday to Friday, highlights new products and technologies in fields such as forming machines, industrial digitization, industrial design and 3D technologies. It brings together more than 1,380 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, according to the organizers.

Zhou Weidong, president of the Machinery sub-council of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said the 60-strong Chinese companies have a total exhibition area of nearly 1,200 square meters, showcasing a wide range of products that include electric motors, instruments and meters, machine tools, automation equipment, robots, laser devices, electronic components, bearings and pumps.

