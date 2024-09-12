Chinese companies eye opportunities at North America's leading clean energy expo

Xinhua) 09:29, September 12, 2024

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company BYD during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities.

The four-day event, kicked off on Monday at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anahiem, California, is celebrating RE+'s 20th anniversary. It will draw over 40,000 attendees and more than 1,300 exhibitors around the globe, according to the organizer.

Ranging from solar, energy storage, hydrogen, to EV charging and infrastructure, microgrids, wind energy and more, some well-known Chinese clean energy companies, including CATL, BYD, Gotion and Hithium were on the show floor, together with lots of small-and medium-sized companies.

"The United States is one of our important markets," said Zhang Kunhong, senior overseas marketing manager at China's Kehua Digital Energy, adding that the company has attended RE+ for many years.

"This exhibition attracts more professional customers and is also an opportunity to observe the development of the industry. It's an excellent platform for Chinese manufacturers to promote their brands and products," he noted.

Based on power conversion technology, Kehua Digital Energy has diversified solutions and rich project experience in the fields of photovoltaic, energy storage, microgrids, and integrated energy services.

As one of the top five companies in global energy storage battery shipments in 2023, China's Hithium Energy Storage is accelerating its international development. The company opened a new marketing center in Fremont, California, earlier this year.

"It will accelerate our integration with local technological innovation and talent cultivation, and pave the way for the localization of Hithium Energy Storage in North America," said Zhang Mizhi, president of Global Business Center of the company.

"We will provide more localized and high-quality services to better support our customers in the United States," he noted.

Overseas Brand and Marketing Manager Yan Xiaowei at CLOU Electronics, a member of China's MideaGroup, told Xinhua that the company has entered the international market since 2012 and has projects in both North America and South America.

"As carbon neutrality becomes a global consensus, countries are increasingly paying attention to the development of new energy. Chinese companies' leading clean energy technologies play a role in helping countries achieve their green development goals," he added.

A staff member talks with a visitor in the exhibition area of Chinese company CATL during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Hithium Energy Storage during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company CLOU Electronics during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company CLOU Electronics during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Gotion during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Hithium Energy Storage during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company BYD during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A staff member talks with a visitor in the exhibition area of Chinese company CATL during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A staff member talks with a visitor in the exhibition area of Chinese company Kehua Digital Energy during the RE+ 2024 expo in Anahiem, California, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 300 Chinese companies participated in the RE+ 2024 expo, North America's largest clean energy event, this week with their latest products and technologies, seeking more market opportunities. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)