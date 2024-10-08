Omani minister invites Chinese companies to participate in urban planning projects

Xinhua) 09:13, October 08, 2024

MUSCAT, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Omani Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Khalfan Al Shueili said here on Monday that Chinese companies are welcome to participate in his country's urban planning projects.

In an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the three-day Urban October Conference that began on Monday, the minister, who has visited many cities in China, said China had "impressive" capabilities in urban planning.

According to the minister, two key aspects that impressed him about Chinese urban construction are technological empowerment and environmental protection.

He noted that Chinese construction companies are already involved in Omani projects and expressed hope for more enterprises, especially those related to urban planning, to join Oman's urban development efforts.

The ongoing Urban October Conference, hosted by the Omani Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, showcases several major urban projects in Oman.

