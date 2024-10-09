China Post tops global postal operators by revenue, profits

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China Post ranked first among global postal operators by both revenue and profits in the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list, according to company sources on Wednesday.

Liu Aili, chairman of China Post Group Corporation Limited, said that the company had continually strengthened its core competitiveness. China Post has established an extensive delivery network, operating 120,000 delivery trucks and 42 cargo aircraft.

The state-owned postal service provider maintained stable operation in the first eight months of this year, with revenue of 472.17 billion yuan (66.9 billion U.S. dollars) and profits of 70.48 billion yuan, Liu said in a speech marking the 55th World Post Day, which falls on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the company will focus on further enhancing the rural delivery system, integrating local industries into larger economic networks and helping small agricultural producers reach national markets, Liu added.

