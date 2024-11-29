Chinese glass company breaks ground on 310-mln-USD plant in Egypt

Li Daixin (L), chairman of China-Africa TEDA Investment Co., Ltd., speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA), approximately 120 km east of Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

CAIRO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China Glass Holdings Co., Ltd. on Thursday breaks ground for a 2.23-billion-yuan (310 million U.S. dollars) plant in northeastern Egypt to boost the production of glass products in the North African country.

The project, covering 500,000 square meters, is located in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA), approximately 120 km east of Cairo. Upon completion, the plant will have a daily production capacity of 1,000 tons of float glass and 800 tons of ultra-clear rolled photovoltaic glass, and is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs in Egypt.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Waleid Gamal El-Dein, chairman of the General Authority of Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone, stated that the project supports Egypt's strategy to localize the glass industry, provides support for the government's push for new energy projects, generates foreign exchange, and reduces the importation of glass products.

Cai Guo, vice president of China Glass Holdings Co., Ltd. said the plant is expected to begin operations by the end of 2025.

Li Daixin, chairman of China-Africa TEDA Investment Co., Ltd., the developer and operator of the cooperation zone, said the project aims to build a modern glass production line, which will enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian glass products and meet the growing demand for energy-saving buildings and new energy glass products in both Egypt and surrounding areas.

Cai Guo (L), vice president of China Glass Holdings Co., Ltd., speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA), approximately 120 km east of Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo shows a groundbreaking ceremony in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA), approximately 120 km east of Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Waleid Gamal El-Dein (1st L), chairman of the General Authority of Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA), approximately 120 km east of Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

