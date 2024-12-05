China Plastics Industry (Türkiye) Brand Exhibition opens in Istanbul

Xinhua) 16:49, December 05, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows exhibits at China Plastics Industry (Türkiye) Brand Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye. The four-day-long exhibition opened here on Wednesday and is held in parallel with the Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A visitor talks with exhibitors at China Plastics Industry (Türkiye) Brand Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 4, 2024. The four-day-long exhibition opened here on Wednesday and is held in parallel with the Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A visitor talks with a Chinese exhibitor at China Plastics Industry (Türkiye) Brand Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 4, 2024. The four-day-long exhibition opened here on Wednesday and is held in parallel with the Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A staff member organizes exhibits at China Plastics Industry (Türkiye) Brand Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 4, 2024. The four-day-long exhibition opened here on Wednesday and is held in parallel with the Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

