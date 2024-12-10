Chinese firms call for fair, open EU market amid worsening business climate: survey report

December 10, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows the releasing ceremony of a report by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) and global consultancy Roland Berger in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BRUSSELS, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese businesses in the EU have called for a fair, transparent and predictable market environment amid growing concerns over a deteriorating business climate in the bloc, according to a report released on Monday by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) and global consultancy Roland Berger.

"There is a continued deterioration in the business environment for Chinese enterprises in the EU, with overall ratings falling for the fifth year in a row," the CCCEU highlighted in the report.

In 2024, Chinese firms rated the EU's business environment at 62 points, down sharply from 73 in 2019, the report showed. Survey data also shows that 68 percent of Chinese enterprises believe the business environment has worsened over the past year, with over half claiming the EU market is no longer "fair and open."

Uncertainty has emerged as a defining factor in this year's report, with 78 percent of surveyed Chinese firms citing it as their primary operational challenge. Rising compliance costs and changing political trend are also significant factors affecting Chinese enterprises in the EU.

Notably, 64 percent reported experiencing "differentiated treatment" due to their Chinese origin, including restricted access to public procurement, challenges in market entry and competition, longer approval processes, and limited communication channels with local governments.

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a copy of the Chinese version of a report released by China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) and global consultancy Roland Berger in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

