China's non-financial ODI up 11.2 pct in first 11 months

Xinhua) 08:51, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 11.2 percent year on year to 128.63 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

Chinese companies' non-financial ODI in Belt and Road partner countries expanded 5.1 percent from the previous year to total 30.17 billion U.S. dollars for January to November.

During the period, the turnover of overseas projects contracted by Chinese companies amounted to 140.23 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 3.4 percent, and the value of new contracts climbed 11.9 percent to 198.79 billion U.S. dollars.

The turnover of contracted overseas projects undertaken by Chinese companies in Belt and Road partner countries was 116.14 billion U.S. dollars during the period, up 2.5 percent year on year, while the value of new contracts signed by Chinese companies in these countries totaled 167.95 billion U.S. dollars, up 11.8 percent, according to the data.

