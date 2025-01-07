Chinese tech giants deny military ties, call Pentagon designations "mistakes"

Xinhua) 16:51, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech powerhouse Tencent and leading battery maker CATL are disputing their inclusions on a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) blacklist over allegations of them aiding China's military, with both companies describing these designations as a "mistake."

"Tencent's inclusion on this list is clearly a mistake," the company said in a statement to Xinhua on Tuesday, rejecting such labeling and affirming that it is "not a military company or supplier."

Tencent added that this listing has no impact on its business. However, it will work with relevant U.S. authorities to resolve the "misunderstanding."

CATL also called the designation a "mistake," saying it "has never engaged in any military-related business or activities."

The battery maker said in a statement to Xinhua that the inclusion does not restrict CATL from conducting business with entities other than the DoD and is expected to have no substantially adverse impact on its business.

"We will proactively engage with the DoD to address the false designation, including legal action if necessary, to protect the interests of our company and shareholders as a whole," CATL said.

