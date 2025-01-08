Home>>
China opposes U.S. listing certain Chinese firms as "military companies"
(Xinhua) 13:24, January 08, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the U.S. Department of Defense's move to list certain Chinese firms as "military companies," the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
