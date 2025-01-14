More Chinese firms travel abroad for business cooperation opportunities

Xinhua) 10:02, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Monday that it has arranged more business groups to travel abroad in 2024.

According to the CCPIT, more than 2,249 groups of enterprises visited 102 countries and regions to conduct market research and hold business talks last year.

In 2024, some 50,000 Chinese enterprises held 1,166 overseas exhibitions in total, up 29.4 percent year on year, the CCPIT said in its annual work conference.

CCPIT head Ren Hongbin said that the council will make further efforts to help cultivate new momentum in foreign trade through measures including increasing support for overseas exhibitions and actively engaging with international exhibition organizing bodies.

China's foreign trade hit a record high of 43.85 trillion yuan (about 6.1 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, up 5 percent year on year, according to official data released Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)