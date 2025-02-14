Chinese enterprises committed to digital transformation in Africa: executive

Xinhua) 10:25, February 14, 2025

NAIROBI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firms which are expanding their footprint in Africa are accelerating the continent's transition to an inclusive and resilient digital economy, a company executive said on Thursday.

Zitong (Tony) Zhou, head of Enterprise Business for Africa at China Mobile International Limited, said investments by Chinese telecom giants in infrastructure and skills development have fueled Africa's shift toward a knowledge-based economy.

"Digital transformation in Africa is accelerating, and that is a positive trend. We support enterprises in their digital transformation journey," Zhou said on the sidelines of the two-day Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya hosted the seventh edition of the summit, bringing together nearly 2,000 delegates, including policymakers, startup founders, investors, and venture capitalists, to explore emerging opportunities in Africa's digital economy.

The event featured panel discussions on financial sector innovations, green technologies, and the role of artificial intelligence and blockchain in job creation and revenue generation for African youth.

As an exhibitor at the summit, Zhou said China Mobile aimed to engage African clients and showcase products and solutions that could advance the continent's digital economy.

He added that global technology giants are eager to tap into Africa's digital transformation, with a focus on hardware and consultancy services.

In Africa, China Mobile has invested in carrier business, enabling local telecom providers to enhance voice and data services while establishing submarine and terrestrial cable connections, Zhou said.

"We also assist local carriers in better understanding and operating 5G connectivity," he noted.

According to Zhou, China Mobile has expanded its enterprise business across Africa, offering connectivity services, helping multinational firms link branches, and providing internet access.

Through public and private cloud services, China Mobile has also contributed to Africa's digitization efforts, aligning with the version of China's Belt and Road Initiative, Zhou added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)