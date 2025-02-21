China leads among foreign investors in Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 13:04, February 21, 2025

TASHKENT, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China led among foreign investors in Uzbekistan in 2024, local media reported on Thursday, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the report, the volume of fixed capital investments in Uzbekistan last year amounted to 493.7 trillion soums (about 3.8 billion U.S. dollars). Of the total volume, 67.6 percent came from foreign investments and loans.

It was noted that China was the leading investor, accounting for 27.9 percent of total foreign investments and loans. Russia ranked the second with a share of 13.2 percent, followed by Türkiye with 6.8 percent.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, Uzbekistan plans to attract 43 billion U.S. dollars in investment in 2025.

